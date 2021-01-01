Rogue Decor 612700 Mid-Century 4 Light 28" Wide Globe Chandelier Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Rogue Decor 612700 Mid-Century 4 Light 28" Wide Globe Chandelier Features Constructed of steel with glass shadesRequires (4) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsRod hung chandelierUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer limited lifetime warrantyDimensions Height: 22"Width: 28"Depth: 28"Cord Length: 120"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 7"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Antique Brass