Rogue Decor 612610 Harlequin Single Light 7" Wide Cage Mini Pendant with Metal Shade Warm Bronze / Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants

Rogue Decor 612610 Harlequin Single Light 7" Wide Cage Mini Pendant with Metal Shade FeaturesConstructed of steelRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbChain hung pendantETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer limited lifetime warrantyDimensionsHeight: 20"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Chain Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Warm Bronze / Gold