From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting 6124601EN3-848 Alturas Mini-Pendant Hanging Modern Fixture, One - Light, Satin Brass
Advertisement
DIMENSIONS OF HANGING PENDANT LIGHT: (diameter) 3 1/2'', (height) 7 3/16'', (overall height) 44 11/16''; sporting a chic minimalist design with stylish satin bronze finish, the Seagull 1-light mini pendant lends a touch of flair to every room BEAUTIFUL MINI PENDANT LIGHTS: the hanging pendant lighting features a gorgeous etched glass shade (white inside) which diffuses light and effectively lets it pass through so your room can bask in a soft, warm look MINI PENDANT LIGHT FIXTURE WITH 144” OF WIRE AND STEMS: the hanging pendant lamp comes with 144” of wire as well as one 6” stem and three 12” stems so you can vary its height to suit the lighting needs of your room WHY BEING TITLE 24 COMPLIANT IS IMPORTANT: Title 24 For Lighting guidelines ensure that light fixtures are energy efficient; so rest assured that this Seagull hanging light pendant will be energy saving SEAGULL MINI PENDANT LIGHT KIT IS TITLE 24 COMPLIANT: these hanging pendants meet Title 24 energy efficiency standards when used with included Joint Appendix (JA8) approved lamp Dimmable, Weight: 2.2 Pounds, Manufacturer: Sea Gull Lighting