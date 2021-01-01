Rogue Decor 612430 Cubert 3 Light 18-1/2" Wide Pendant with Sunset Art Glass Rustic Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Rogue Decor 612430 Cubert 3 Light 18-1/2" Wide Pendant with Sunset Art Glass Features Constructed of steel and Sunset Art glassRequires (3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsChain hung designUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer limited lifetime warrantyDimensions Height: 20"Width: 18-1/2"Depth: 18-1/2"Chain Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Rustic Bronze