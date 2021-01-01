Generation Lighting 6114501 Belton Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 6114501 Belton Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant Features Steel construction Seedy glass shade (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb required 12" total downrods included Vintage Edison bulb recommended to complete look CUL and ETL rated for dry locations Meets California Title 24 energy standards Dimensions Fixture Height: 9" Maximum Hanging Height: 53-1/2" Width: 5-3/8" Depth: 5-3/8" Product Weight: 2.55 lbs Cord Length: 72" Wire Length: 72" Shade Height: 6-1/8" Shade Depth: 5-3/8" Canopy Height: 3/4" Canopy Width: 5" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 60 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: ST19 Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel