Rogue Decor 611310 Spinners Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Rogue Decor 611310 Spinners Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesHandcrafted from recycled and eco-friendly materialsFinished with ultra low V.O.C. finishesManufactured from glass and metalIncludes clear glass shadeDesigned for commercial or residential useManufactured in PhilippinesRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbCord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsLimited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 9"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsCord Length: 120"Shade Height: 12"Shade Diameter: 9"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Chrome