From westinghouse
Westinghouse 6110300 Iron Hill 2 Light 8" Tall Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Westinghouse 6110300 Iron Hill 2 Light 8" Tall Wall Sconce Features2-light indoor wall light adds farmhouse, industrial lightingUses two 60-watt medium-base light bulbs (not included), for an energy-efficient alternative with added vintage appeal use Westinghouse ST20 filament LED bulbsIncludes installation instructions and mounting hardwareConstructed of metalIncludes metal shades(2) 30 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-3/4"Width: 19-3/4"Extension: 9-3/4"Product Weight: 2.43 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 30 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel