Livex Lighting 6110 Coronado 1 Light Mini Pendant Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Livex Lighting 6110 Coronado 1 Light Mini Pendant Features:White Alabaster GlassDesigned to cast light in a downward directionRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included)Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCanopy Width: 5"Diameter: 7.5"Downrod Size(s): 6", 12", 18"Downrod(s) Included: YesHeight: 8.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Location Rating: Damp LocationMaximum Height: 44.5" (including chain / down rods)Number of Bulbs: 1Shade Material: GlassVoltage: 120vWattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100Width: 7.5" (measured from farthest point left to farthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 96" Bronze