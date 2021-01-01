61 Years Old Retro Birthday Gift Legend Since October 1960 T-Shirt

Legend Since October 1960 Is A Perfect 61 Years Old 61st Birthday Gift Apparel For Boys And Girls. It Makes A Great Bday Party Gift Idea For 61 Years Old Daughter, Son, Granddaughter, Grandson, Sister, Brother Or Anyone Who Are Turning 61 Years Vintage Legend Since October 1960 Is A Great Gift For Bday Party Boys And Girls Who Turning 61 Years Old. This Birthday Outfit Makes A Great Gift Idea For 61st Birthday Party, Valentine's, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem