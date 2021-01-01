61 Years Old Palm Trees Born 1960 Stamp Retro 61st Birthday T-Shirt

Retro sunset 70s 80s vintage 61st birthday postage stamp art for 61 year old men and women. Tropical palm trees beach 61 years, 732 months, 22265 days of being awesome. 61st bday clothing for your dad, mom, uncle, grandpa and grandma born in 1960. Classic tropical print - 61st birthday party apparel for a 61 years old man and woman. Perfect limited edition palm trees beach birthday costume for 61 year-old men and women. Complete your collection of birthday decorations: cake, candles, bday card. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem