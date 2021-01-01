VepaDesigns Novelty 60s 70s Colorful Rainbow Hippie Pattern Retro Novelty Gifts Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Enough with the typical and boring designs! Get this retro vintage design for father's day or mother's day and get a lot of compliments in your school or work! It's a nice gift for your family and friends that loves classic and old fashion Stand out from the rest with this awesome hippie design design! If you like art, abstract, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, rainbow, bohemian, old school and psychedelic style, you will surely love this item! Great present for Christmas, or birthday! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only