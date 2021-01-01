Globe Electric 60755 Novogratz 12" Wide Pendant with Faux Wood Trim White / Faux Wood Indoor Lighting Pendants
Description
Globe Electric 60755 Novogratz 12" Wide Pendant with Faux Wood Trim Perfect for hanging over your kitchen table, this pendant light has a gorgeous faux wood accent that completes a stunning design. The matte white finish adds a brightness to any decor while the adjustable hanging cord lets you choose the length of the light to perfectly enhance any space. With a refined look, this pendant is an essential lighting item that you will enjoy for years. Decorate with the Novogratz and Globe Electric - lighting made easy.Features:A serene Scandinavian style is updated with a refined and soothing natural faux wood accent to create a gorgeous refined essentials pendant lightThe faux wood accent on the shade of this pendant adds a needed warmth that elevates this design to a truly timeless pieceTwo powerhouse forces come together to create a line of products that offer gorgeous appeal, stellar performance, easy placement and exceptional value – check out the Novogratz x globe electric home lighting collection for dynamic and creative lightingAutomate your pendant light by adding a globe electric smart bulb - simply screw it in and create different lighting solutions with your phone - set it to come on at dusk, change the color for each season, make it bright white for the morning or warm white for the evening - the options are endless!A white finish and faux wood accent elevates this pendant light from a classic design to a gorgeous statement piece that will brighten your space for years to comeConstructed from metalIncludes a metal with faux wood trim shadeSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (1) 60 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable white 48" cord includedVintage Edison bulb recommendedMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in dry locationsDimensions:Height: 60"Minimum Height: 11"Maximum Height: 60"Width: 11-13/16"Depth: 11-13/16"Product Weight: 2.62lbsCord Length: 48"Shade Height: 9-3/8"Shade Width: 11-13/16"Shade Depth: 11-13/16"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-11/16"Canopy Depth: 4-11/16"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: S60Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No White / Faux Wood