Golden Lighting 6070-SF-PW Tribeca 4 Light 16" Wide Semi-Flush Square Ceiling Fixture Pewter / Pewter Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Golden Lighting 6070-SF-PW Tribeca 4 Light 16" Wide Semi-Flush Square Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable steel construction(4) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL and CUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Golden Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/4"Width: 15-1/2"Depth: 15-1/2"Product Weight: 4.4 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Pewter / Pewter