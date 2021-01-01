From golden lighting

Golden Lighting 6070-4 BLK Tribeca 4 Light 12" Wide Taper Candle Pendant Black / Pewter Indoor Lighting Pendants

Golden Lighting 6070-4 BLK Tribeca 4 Light 12" Wide Taper Candle Pendant FeaturesDurable steel construction(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Golden Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16"Maximum Hanging Height: 58"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 6.358 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Black / Pewter

