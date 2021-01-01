Crystorama Lighting Group 6050 Hurley 4 Light 11-3/4" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Clear Glass Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Crystorama Lighting Group 6050 Hurley 4 Light 11-3/4" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesCrafted from glass and steelIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (4) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated DimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 11-3/4"Product Weight: 12.0 lbsWire Length: 72"Canopy Width: 12"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 400 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Polished Nickel