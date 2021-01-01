From globe electric

Globe Electric 60332 Grant 14" Wide Pendant Matte White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Globe Electric 60332 Grant 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 78-5/16"Minimum Height: 20"Maximum Hanging Height: 78-5/16"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 3.3 lbsShade Height: 16-1/2"Shade Width: 14"Shade Depth: 12"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: S60Bulb Included: No Matte White

