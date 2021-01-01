From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 60227MG Backstage Home Décor, 24.5"H/35.5"W/1.5", Gold
TIMELESS DESIGN: The timeless combination of gold, symmetrical shapes and a high-quality mirror adds a touch of beauty and grace to your entryways, vanities and bedrooms. Composed of a quatrefoil design with its symmetrical appearance, this gilded golden mirror complements your posh, glam, or vintage design scheme. DIMENSIONS: 24.5-inch height, 35.5-inch width, 1.5-inch ext.; 14.3 lbs. QUALITY MIRROR FINISHING: quality 5mm thick glass mirror backed by silver for longevity EASY HANG D-RINGS: quickly and easily hang your lightweight mirror vertically or horizontally with 4 pre-mounted D-Rings RECYCLED MATERIALS: The stylish frame of this mirror is made of over 90% recycled packaging and other materials, perfect for your environmentally-conscious lifestyle. LIGHTWEIGHT FRAME: The recycled materials used to create the frame are lightweight without sacrificing quality or style, making this mirror easier to lift and hang than other wood, slate, or metal-framed mirrors AMPLIFY NATURAL LIGHT: Mirrors help reflect natural lighting from your windows and entryways into your home, brightening up an otherwise darker space; perfect for entryways, living rooms, and dining rooms U.S. CUSTOMER CARE TEAM: Each of our products comes with an industry leading 1-year limited warranty. Our Concierge Customer Care Team is just a phone call or email away to quickly resolve any product questions., Weight: 14.3 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kenroy Home