Sonneman 6021 Puri 3 Light Pendant Black Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Sonneman 6021 Puri 3 Light Pendant Puri, where a delicate transparent wisp of organza silk floats on captured air, surrounding the softly diffused illumination of a white linen shade. The linen shade illuminates the subtle colors of Puri’s ring of silk, creating a stunning modern beauty.Features:Silver or Bronze Organza ShadeDownrods Included: (1) 6", (3) 12"Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentCanopy Width: 5"Diameter: 16"Downrod Size(s): 6", 12"Downrod(s) Included: YesEnergy Efficient: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Light Direction: Down LightingNumber of Bulbs: 3Pendant Type: DrumProduct Weight: 27 lbsShade: YesShade Color: Bronze, SilverShade Diameter: 16"Shade Height: 5"Shade Shape: DrumUL Listed: Yes Black Brass