SCALA - 60201 Sequined Scoop Neck Fitted Dress

Shine through the night in this mesmerizing dress from SCALA 60201. This sequined cocktail dress features a sleeveless scoop neckline with a form-fitting bodice. The dress is styled with a sexy strappy back. The skirt hugs your figure in a sheath silhouette and has a chic slit. This SCALA style will let you shine like the start that you are. Style: scala_60201 Details: Sleeveless Fully Sequined Fitted bodice Sheath skirt Side Slit Strappy lace up back Back Zipper Closure Short Hemline Length: Short Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.