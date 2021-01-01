From z-lite
Z-Lite 6010-24 Dealey 6 Light 23" Wide Crystal Drum Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 6010-24 Dealey 6 Light 23" Wide Crystal Drum Chandelier With beautiful crystal adornments and finishes inspired by elegant riches, the Dealey collection of fixtures is the definition of treasure. The minimalistic metal designs allow the crystals to be the centerpiece of the fixtures, with your choice of a complementary Heritage Brass, Matte Black or Chrome. Available in several styles, the Dealey collection is a piece of timeless beauty. Features Steel construction Crystal accented shade Dimmable Sloped ceiling compatible (2) 3", (2) 6", and (10) 12" downrods included UL and ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 9" Overall Height: 81-1/2" Width: 23-1/4" Depth: 23-1/4" Product Weight: 23 lbs Wire Length: 110" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 5 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Matte Black