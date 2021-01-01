Z-Lite 6007-2S Mersesse 2 Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

From z-lite
Z-Lite 6007-2S Mersesse 2 Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce Elegance abounds with the Mersesse collection. Cut crystal surrounded with laser cut rectangular frames set in square and round fixtures. The Mersesse collection is a jewel for any home. Turn any modern space into a veritable art gallery with the bonus of beautiful lighting. Precision-cut rectangular frames made from brushedn nickel or chrome finish steel offer a sleek host for cut crystal shades and a candelabra-style bulb base in this two-light wall sconce. Features Laser cut steel frame accented by clear cut crystals Requires (2) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbs Dimmable CUL and ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 11-1/2" Width: 11-1/2" Extension: 9" Product Weight: 2.4 lbs Backplate Height: 11-1/2" Backplate Width: 11-1/2" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 2 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Dimmable: Yes Chrome