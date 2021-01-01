Elk Lighting 60046-3L Menlow Park 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shades Oiled Bronze Indoor Lighting

Elk Lighting 60046-3L Menlow Park 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shades FeaturesPlease Note: Due to its hand-made nature, each uniquely beautiful piece of blown glass will vary slightly in color and patternConstructed from metalIncludes hand blown glass shadesIncludes (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs Cord suspended designIncludes Edison style bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3.0"Width: 36.0"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 5.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Type: IncandescentBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oiled Bronze