From alyce paris
Alyce Paris - 60018 Two-Piece Cutout Bodice Halter Jersey Gown
Look runway-ready as you outshine everyone in this gorgeously ornate Alyce Paris 60018 creation. Embellished with an elaborate spectacle of metallic beadwork on a scallop-hemmed top this exquisite piece flourishes a surplice halter strap neckline topped with a keyhole cutout. Tailored with a cutout on the crisscrossed back detail the bare midriff is highlighted with its matching bejeweled waistband. The jersey long skirt flows beautifully down to end in a sweep of train. Enter the ballroom and command attention in this exquisite Alyce Paris masterpiece. Models are wearing the Peacock and Pink/Charcoal color. Style: alyceparis_60018 Details: Jersey Two-Piece Cut-In Shoulders Beaded Bodice Keyhole Cutout Scalloped Hem Beaded Waistband Crisscrossed Cutout Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..