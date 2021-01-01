From alyce paris
Alyce Paris - 60013 Two Piece Halter Trumpet Dress
Walk the red carpet in style wearing this stunning Alyce Paris 60013 masterpiece. This two piece set offers a fitted crop top crowned with a halter neckline with a keyhole cutout. Sparkling bead work is placed along the bodice of the crop top and crowns the waist. A fitted jersey skirt hugs your figure as the slim full skirt trails down the floor with the sophisticated sweep train. The back flaunts an open racerback with cutout detail secured with a center zipper closure. Walk with confidence with this Alyce Paris stunner. Model is wearing Wine color. Style: alyceparis_60013 Details: Fabric: Jersey Two Piece Beaded Bodice and Waist Front Keyhole Fitted Floor Length Racerback Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..