Currey and Company 6000-0370 Azure Single Light 33" Tall Buffet Table Lamp Navy / Clear / Polished Nickel Lamps Table Lamps

Currey and Company 6000-0370 Azure Single Light 33" Tall Buffet Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from ceramic, optic crystal, and metalIncludes a gray birch silk shadeAccented with a beautiful crystal base(1) 150 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)On / Off switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 32-3/4"Width: 17"Product Weight: 14 lbsCord Length: 8"Shade Height: 11"Shade Width: 17"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Navy / Clear / Polished Nickel