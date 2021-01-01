Currey and Company 6000-0352 Sabella Single Light 32" Tall Vase Table Lamp White Gesso / Antique Brass Lamps Table Lamps

Currey and Company 6000-0352 Sabella Single Light 32" Tall Vase Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from composite materials and metalIncludes a black shantung shade(1) 150 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)On / Off switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 32"Width: 19"Product Weight: 18 lbsCord Length: 8"Shade Height: 11"Shade Width: 19"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No White Gesso / Antique Brass