Currey and Company 6000-0050 Remi Single Light 17" Wide Accent Lamp with Flax Linen Shade Green and Dark Red Drip Glaze Lamps Table Lamps Accent Lamps

Description

Currey and Company 6000-0050 Remi Single Light 17" Wide Accent Lamp with Flax Linen Shade Features:Made of ceramicComes with a flax linen shadeTurn knob multi way socket switchRequires (1) 150 watt incandescent bulbUL rated for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 30"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Shade Height: 10.5"Shade Diameter: 17"Cord Length: 96"Product Weight: 14.5 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 150wWatts Per Bulb: 150w Accent Lamps Green and Dark Red Drip Glaze

