From hotel style
Hotel Style 600 Thread Count 100% Luxury Cotton Sheet Set Collection
Advertisement
Transform your bedroom into a stylish retreat filled with five-star comfort and luxury with the Hotel Style 600 Thread Count 100% Luxury Cotton Sheet Set. Woven from 100% pure cotton, this machine-washable sheet set delivers refined, elegant style to any bedroom, guest room or master suite. It is crafted from luxury long-fiber cotton that delivers superior comfort, durability and softness all-night long. The silky-soft feel is the perfect layer to sleep in for total comfort, while the long-lasting strength of cotton fibers resist pilling so your high thread count sheets look new even after repeated washes. A subtle woven solid color adds a luxury elegance to your bedroom, while the sateen weave adds a lovely sheen to your bed. Each bedding set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two matching pillowcases. The fitted sheet features patented True Grip technology that hugs any mattress up to 20-inches deep. Slip into an indulgently soft and stylish bed with the Hotel Style 600 Thread Count 100% Luxury Cotton Sheet Set.