60 Years Old Retro 60th Birthday Decoration October 1961 T-Shirt

October 60th Birthday Shirts for men, women, dad, mom, wife, mother, husband with themed graphic for legend man or woman queen turning 60 years old who born in October 1961 celebrating for 60th birthday party with family and friends with decorations. Born in October 1961 60 years of being awesome retro vintage decorations. Complete your collection of birthday party accessories for him / her who's turning 60 years old limited edition October 1961 retro 60th Birthday Shirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem