From ecosmart
EcoSmart 60-Watt Equivalent Soft White A19 Non-Dimmable LED Light Bulb (8-Pack)
These rated Ecosmart A19 LED light bulbs use only 9.5-Watt of energy, but produce brightness (800 lumens) similar to a 60-Watt incandescent light bulb. That is less than 1/4 of energy usage for the same results. These bulbs are estimated to cost only $1.14 per year to operate and are estimated to save $83 in energy costs over the course of their 15,000 hour lifespan. The bulbs emit a soft white (2700K) color and are recommended for anywhere you desire warm and inviting light, such as living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms and anywhere else you use a 60W incandescent light bulb. Non-Dimmable. Not suitable for use in enclosed fixtures.