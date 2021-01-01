From ecosmart
EcoSmart 60-Watt Equivalent G16.5 Globe Dimmable ENERGY STAR Frosted Glass Filament Vintage LED Light Bulb Daylight (3-Pack)
This 3-pack of 60-Watt Equivalent EcoSmart G16.5 candelabra base vintage filament LED light bulb is a stylish replacement for traditional incandescent bulbs - with all the benefits of LED technology. The color temperature of this light bulb is Daylight (5000K). These LED light bulbs are dimmable, have a frosted all-glass exterior, and provides an omni-directional (360°) distribution of light. The EcoSmart LED 60-Watt equivalent decorative LED filament light bulb uses only 5.5-Watt of energy - that is a 90% savings over traditional lighting - and that means savings on your energy bill every month. These bulbs are rated for 90 CRI (color rendering index). The EcoSmart LED light bulbs are Indoor/Outdoor (wet rated) and able to be used in enclosed fixtures. The 15,000-hour lifespan and 5-year warranty makes these light bulbs a great choice for applications in your home and office. Start saving today with EcoSmart.