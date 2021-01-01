EcoSmart 60-Watt Equivalent B11 Dimmable ENERGY STAR Clear Glass Filament Vintage Edison LED Light Bulb in Soft White (3-Pack)

The 60-Watt Equivalent EcoSmart B11 candelabra base filament LED light bulb is a stylish replacement for traditional incandescent or Edison bulbs - with all the benefits of LED technology. The color temperature of this light bulb is Soft White (2700K). These LED light bulbs are dimmable, have a clear all-glass exterior and provides an omni-directional (360°) distribution of light. The EcoSmart LED 60-Watt equivalent decorative LED filament light bulb uses only 5-Watt of energy. That is a 93% savings over traditional lighting - and that means savings on your energy bill every month. The 15,000-hour lifespan and 5-year warranty make these light bulbs a great choice for applications in your home and office. Start saving today with EcoSmart.