GRANDVIEW GALLERY 60 in. Gold Plated Floor Lamp with Slim-Line Design and Blush Sparkly Linen Shade

A minimalist addition to modern aesthetics, this slim-bodied, metal floor lamp by GRANDVIEW GALLERY showcases a gold-plated finish on its pole-shaped body that rests atop a sturdy, round base. Crowned by a matching gold-plated finial and a drum shade wrapped in a blush sparkly linen fabric - an eye-catching yet simple shade - it adds flair to any space without overwhelming it. Whether behind the couch, sitting next to your bed, stationed in the office, or even tucked in your favorite reading nook, this floor lamp is the stylish solution to your lighting needs.