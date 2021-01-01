60 Inch Haiku Monochrome Indoor Ceiling Fan by Big Ass Fans - Color: Metallics - Finish: Satin Nickel - with Blades (S3150-X2-AS-04-02-C-01-F470)

Create the ultimate space with the 60 Inch Haiku Monochrome Indoor Ceiling Fan. It is an award-winning design that features incredible efficiency where you can set your fan at a prearranged schedule for easy automatic operation. Haiku SenseME technology includes multiple built-in sensors that identify your presence when you enter or leave and change fan operation based on environmental changes. It is crafted of high-quality aluminum for a strong and lasting ceiling fan where it is wobble and squeak resistant due to its vigorous testing from highly skilled technicians. Available in a range of various finishes to pair with any modern interior setting. Big Ass Fans started up in 1999, selling industrial-sized ceiling fans for industrial spaces. The company now has global reach with offices in Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Malaysia, bringing their award-winning fan designs to industrial, commercial, and now residential spaces all over the world. Color: Metallics.