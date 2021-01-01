Welwick Designs 60 in. Dark Walnut Composite TV Stand with 2 Drawer Fits TVs Up to 66 in. with Electric Fireplace

Multiple compartments make this modern entertainment stand a storage dream. On the left it has two drawers with telescoping metal glides, while on the right there are two doors with adjustable soft close hinges. After plugging in the fireplace to a standard outlet you can control the LED flames and heat separately thanks to two switches on the front of the unit. Above the fireplace is a fluted pattern for extra flair. This contemporary TV stand can accommodate up to 66-inches and has adjustable rubber feet. Color: Dark Walnut.