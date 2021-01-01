Nuvo Lighting 60/7344 Ryder 6 Light 25" Wide Chandelier Black / Brushed Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Nuvo Lighting 60/7344 Ryder 6 Light 25" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (2) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15"Minimum Height: 21"Maximum Hanging Height: 51"Width: 25-1/4"Product Weight: 1.40 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Black / Brushed Brass