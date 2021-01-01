Nuvo Lighting 60/7046 Pendleton 12" Wide Pendant Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Nuvo Lighting 60/7046 Pendleton 12" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steel(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs48" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14-1/2"Minimum Height: 18-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 62-1/2"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 4.31 lbsChain Length: 48"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Matte Black