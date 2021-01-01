Nuvo Lighting 60/7029 Ronan 9" Wide Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Nuvo Lighting 60/7029 Ronan 9" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from glass and steelComes with a etched opal shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs48" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14"Minimum Height: 18"Maximum Hanging Height: 62"Width: 8-7/8"Depth: 8-7/8"Product Weight: 5.17 lbsChain Length: 48"Shade Height: 4-3/8"Shade Width: 7-1/2"Shade Depth: 7-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel