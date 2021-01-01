Nuvo Lighting 60/6943 Odyssey 4 Light 19" Wide Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Nuvo Lighting 60/6943 Odyssey 4 Light 19" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from plated steelComes with a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(4) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required48" of adjustable chain includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 33"Minimum Height: 33"Maximum Hanging Height: 81"Width: 18-1/2"Depth: 18-1/2"Product Weight: 10.16 lbsChain Length: 48"Shade Height: 13-1/2"Shade Width: 15"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel