Nuvo Lighting 60/6883 Outrigger 4 Light 18" Wide Chandelier Brushed Nickel / Nutmeg Wood Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Nuvo Lighting 60/6883 Outrigger 4 Light 18" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from plated steel and woodSloped ceiling compatible(4) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 13-1/2"Minimum Height: 13-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 49-1/2"Width: 18"Depth: 14-1/4"Product Weight: 7.49 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel / Nutmeg Wood