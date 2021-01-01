Nuvo Lighting 60/6741 Ariel 3 Light 13" Wide Pendant Matte Black / Clear Seeded Indoor Lighting Pendants

Nuvo Lighting 60/6741 Ariel 3 Light 13" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from plated steelComes with a seedy glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14-3/8"Minimum Height: 17-1/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 63-3/8"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 8.79 lbsShade Height: 11-1/8"Shade Width: 13"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B11Bulbs Included: No Matte Black / Clear Seeded