Nuvo Lighting 60/6031 5" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with a Glass Shade Polished Brass / Clear Pineapple Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

Nuvo Lighting 60/6031 5" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with a Glass Shade FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredComes with a glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsCUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Nuvo Lighting's 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-1/2"Width: 5"Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Flush Mount Polished Brass / Clear Pineapple