Nuvo Lighting 60/5794 4 Light 27" Wide Linear Chandelier Industrial Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Nuvo Lighting 60/5794 4 Light 27" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesCrafted from metalChain suspended fixtureIncludes (4) 60 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbsDimmable Includes Edison style bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 17"Width: 27"Depth: 2-5/16"Product Weight: 18.4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Type: IncandescentBulb Shape: ST19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Rendering Index: 100CRI Industrial Bronze