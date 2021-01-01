Nuvo Lighting 60/5381 Ballerina Single Light 7" Tall Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Nuvo Lighting 60/5381 Ballerina Single Light 7" Tall Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a frosted glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 15-7/8"Extension: 7-7/8"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel