Nuvo Lighting 60/5307 Parallel 3 Light 15" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Aged Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Nuvo Lighting 60/5307 Parallel 3 Light 15" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesCrafted from metalEtched opal glass shadeRequires (3) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsDimmable when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 6-1/2"Width: 15"Product Weight: 10.3 lbsShade Height: 4-1/2"Shade Diameter: 13-3/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Aged Bronze