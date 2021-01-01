Nuvo Lighting 60/4756 Gemini 4 Light 23-1/2" Wide Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Nuvo Lighting 60/4756 Gemini 4 Light 23-1/2" Wide Chandelier FeaturesCrafted from metalGrey fabric shadeChain hung fixtureRequires (4) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsDimmable when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 22-7/8"Width: 23-1/2"Product Weight: 18.0 lbsChain Length: 48"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel