Nuvo Lighting 60/394 Single Light 9-3/4" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Nuvo Lighting 60/394 Single Light 9-3/4" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesCrafted from metalAlabaster glass bell shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbChain suspended designDimmable when used with bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 20-1/2"Width: 9-3/4"Product Weight: 6.0 lbsChain Length: 48"Wire Length: 144"Shade Height: 7-5/16"Shade Diameter: 8-1/8"Canopy Depth: 1-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel