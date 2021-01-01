Nuvo Lighting 60/3256 Empire 9 Light 32" Wide Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Nuvo Lighting 60/3256 Empire 9 Light 32" Wide Chandelier FeaturesCrafted from metalComes with frosted white glass shadesChain hung designRequires (9) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsDimmable when used with bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 32"Product Weight: 24.4 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 144"Shade Height: 4"Shade Diameter: 6-5/8"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 4-15/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 9Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 540 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel