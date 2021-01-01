Nuvo Lighting 60/3243 Gotham 3 Light 22-1/2" Wide Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Nuvo Lighting 60/3243 Gotham 3 Light 22-1/2" Wide Chandelier FeaturesCrafted from metalComes with frosted white glass shadesChain mounted designRequires (3) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsDimmable when used with bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 17-1/2"Width: 22-1/2"Product Weight: 11.4 lbsChain Length: 48"Wire Length: 144"Shade Height: 3-3/4"Shade Diameter: 7-5/16"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 4-15/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel