Nuvo Lighting 60/3184 2 Light 11-3/8" Wide Semi-Flush Bowl Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Nuvo Lighting 60/3184 2 Light 11-3/8" Wide Semi-Flush Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesCrafted from metalAlabaster glass shadeIncludes (2) 13 watt GU24 Compact Fluorescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 11-3/8"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsShade Height: 3-3/4"Shade Diameter: 8-7/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Type: Compact FluorescentBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: GU24Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 13 wattsWattage: 26 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel